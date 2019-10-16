russian river rose company 9-27

AMONG THE ROSES – The Russian River Rose Company has over 500 different types of roses now in full bloom in the garden.

 Photo provided.

Russian Tea & Fragrance Festival and open garden and nursery. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be special presentations and activities throughout the day.

Admission is $5. Mystical Tea-Leaf readings and a hot cup of aromatic “Swee-tooch-nee Tea” prepared in antique Russian Samovars and much more including the release of the new estate rose fragrance. 1685 Magnolia Dr., Healdsburg.

 

