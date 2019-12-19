Kids can work on holiday themed arts and crafts at this art workshop on Dec. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center.
“Creation stations” will be set up where kids can make cardboard gingerbread houses, sponge printed Christmas trees, tiny wooden villages, collage Santas, printed wrapping paper and shiny ornaments.
Drop-off your child with a snack while you shop or join in on the fun.
$30 suggested donation or pay what you can to help raise funds for the Healdsburg Center for the Arts.
When and where: Dec. 20. Workshop takes place at 1557 Healdsburg Ave.
