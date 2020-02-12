Explore a variety of panoramic views, seasonal flora, and wildlife observations during this rigorous hiking series. Meet other adventure-seekers while enjoying intermediate to advanced 4 to 5-mile excursions.
Bring a hat, water, lunch, and an enthusiasm for all things outdoors.
Free.
Parking $7 or free for regional parks members.
When and where: Feb. 16. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.
