On site document shredding day at Bank of Marin on Healdsburg Avenue.
A and P Records Management truck will be on site to securely destroy documents. 5 box limit/per person. Paper only. School Supply Drive: For every box of documents, please bring new school supplies such as backpacks, #2 pencils, crayons, binder paper, pink erasers and blunt scissors.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 1260 Healdsburg Ave.
