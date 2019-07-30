Enjoy a plate of stewed meatballs and a bottle of wine at Papapietro Perry Winery as part of their Sip and Eat series.
Reservations are required for the Saturday event so visit the winery’s website or call 707-484-2272 to reserve your spot.
When and where: Aug. 3. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4791 Dry Creek Road
