The Healdsburg Regional Library is having a Super Smash Bros ultimate tournament on March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The top finalist will receive a prize.
There will also be casual play.
If you have a system and a TV, please bring it so we can have more stations. If you have a controller bring it as well.
Snacks will be provided.
For adults and teens. 139 Piper St.
