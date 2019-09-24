C.A.R.E Faire –PLEASE JOIN US
WHO:EVERYONE from 1 to 100
Family Friendly – Everyonne is welcome
WHAT: Fair-themed event that includes music, animals, and other family fun activities! Local non-profits will share their mission, volunteer and donation opportunities .
WHERE: Healdsburg Plaza in Healdsburg Califoria.
WHEN:Saturday, October 5th, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM,
WHY: The purpose of this event is to support local organizations, in a way that connects our community and celebrates our diversity, so we create more love and compassion in Sonoma County.
At this event, our group will provide the opportunity for local non-profits to connect with the public, share their mission, and talk about volunteer and donation opportunities with the organization.
