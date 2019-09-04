The Sonoma County Harvest Fair returns to Santa Rosa Oct. 4 and 5 at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds.
Celebrate harvest with wine tasting and the world championship grape stomp.
Grand tasting tickets are $70, two-day tasting pass tickets are $120 and group rates are $55 for 10 or more tickets.
Tasters must be 21 and over.
For tickets visit: http://harvestfair.org/buy-tickets/.
Tasting pavilion opens up at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
When and where: Oct. 4 and 5 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road., Santa Rosa.
