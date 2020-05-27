The Soroptimist Club of Healdsburg recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners, which included students from both Geyserville New Tech High School and Healdsburg High School. The Geyserville New Tech High recipient is Esmeralda Cervantes. The Healdsburg High School recipients are Malia Llerena, Eva Hernandez, Joana Angel Rincon and Cordelia Swan.
Since 1956, the Soroptimist Club of Healdsburg has been awarding scholarships to seniors who exemplify strong leadership skills, community involvement and academic achievement.
Photos courtesy Soroptimist Club of Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.