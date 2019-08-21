SPONSORED — Healdsburg District Hospital first annual senior fair, Sept. 16
This is a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect seniors to health resources.
The event will also have light refreshments and giveaways, blood pressure checks, nutrition awareness, stroke education and more.
Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1375 University Ave., Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.