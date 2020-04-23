For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part three of an eight-part series.
Aleah Molina
Senior Aleah Molina was among the top athletes of her graduating class, earning multiple varsity letters on Greyhound volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She was a fierce competitor at the net in volleyball, excelling as an outside and middle hitter. She was just as good on the basketball court, where she became one of her team’s best scorers and rebounders. Molina also showed her considerable athleticism on the softball diamond, starring as a pitcher, infielder and hitter.
Miguel Gonzalez
Senior Miguel Gonzalez will be remembered for his skill and leadership in a stellar, four-year varsity run on Healdsburg High School soccer teams. Along the way, Gonzalez excelled at both the midfield and forward positions, developing into one of the top scoring and assist leaders on the squad. Named a team captain, he was elected to multiple all league teams and led the Greyhounds to a couple of trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
