For the last few months we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Avery Billman
Avery Billman epitomized versatility and athleticism in a distinguished high school career for the Greyhounds, excelling in basketball and tennis.
Billman spent all four years in the Hounds’ basketball program, with his last two playing a key role on back-to-back league championship teams. His best moments may have come as a three-year member of the HHS tennis squad, rising to become one of the top players on the team. Although his senior season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billman turned in a memorable junior campaign, combining with teammate Aidan Whitlock to earn first-team all-league doubles distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.