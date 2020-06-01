For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Delaney Seuferer
Senior Delaney Seuferer made her mark in a distinguished high school sports career in the Healdsburg High School volleyball program, playing three strong varsity seasons. During her tenure, Seuferer rose to become the team’s top setter and assist leader. Her best season came last fall when she helped the Greyhounds to a fourth place league finish and reach the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs.
Kevin Trebilcock
Kevin Trebilcock enjoyed a stellar, four-year wrestling career for the Hounds. The talented senior made an immediate impact as a freshman, capturing a Sonoma County League title in the 122-pound weight class. In next three seasons, he recorded frequent wins on the league and tournament circuit, qualifying for the North Coast Section tournament each year. Trebilcock finished up a remarkable run last winter with a second place NBL finish in the 154-pound weight division to move on to NCS, where he advanced to the round of 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.