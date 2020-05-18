For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Juan Avalos
Senior soccer veteran Juan Avalos was one of the most talented players on his teams in a standout varsity career for the Greyhounds. Possessing great speed and skills, Avalos was a scoring threat every time he touched the ball, drawing the attention of opposing defenses. Along the way he helped the Hounds battle for league supremacy, earning NBL first team all league honors in the Oak Division.
Eva Hernandez
Graduating senior Eva Hernandez was a key player in both volleyball and soccer in a stellar athletic career at Healdsburg, making big contributions to each program. Hernandez utilized toughness and athleticism on the volleyball court as a middle blocker/right side hitter, helping the team compete for a playoff spot. She was even better in a three-year run on the soccer pitch, where she was a team captain and all honorable mention selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.