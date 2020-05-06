For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part five of an eight-part series.
Dewey Widick
Senior Dewey Widick will be remembered as one of the top basketball players of his graduating class, making big contributions to the program. In three varsity seasons, Widick rose to become one of the top scorers and defenders on the team, helping the Greyhounds to three straight league titles and yearly visits to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Evie Quinonez-Camacho
Graduating senior Evie Quinonez-Camacho made her mark in a stellar, four-year varsity softball career at Healdsburg, showing a remarkable improvement each season. A talented infielder and batter, Camacho was among the most consistent players on her teams, leading the Hounds in average, hits and runs scored last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.