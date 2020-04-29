For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part four of an eight-part series.
Hannah Webb
Senior Hannah Webb will be remembered as one of the best basketball players to wear a Healdsburg uniform in four stellar varsity seasons, leading the team in scoring each year to eclipse the magical 1,000 career point mark. Along the way, Webb was a perennial all-leaguer and NBL Redwood Division MVP, helping her teams to yearly trips to the league and North Coast Section playoffs.
Sam Norgrove
Senior Sam Norgrove was among the best athletes of his graduating class, earning multiple varsity letters in cross country, basketball and baseball. Following the fall cross country season, Norgrove played a key role for the Greyhounds in the winter in winning back-to-back league basketball championships. His best moments were spent in the spring as a four-year scholar athlete on the baseball diamond, where he was a steady infielder and solid hitter.
