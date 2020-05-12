For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part six of an eight-part series.
Nenna Carr
Senior Nenna Carr made her mark in an outstanding multi-year run in the Healdsburg High School volleyball program, establishing herself as one of her team’s best defenders. As a defensive specialist and libero, Carr was among the Greyhound leaders in digs, assists and aces in each of her varsity seasons, helping her team reach the North Coast Section playoffs last fall.
Dillon Dunkel
Graduating senior Dillon Dunkel will be remembered as a key, four-year member of the Greyhound’s wrestling team, rising to become a respected leader and North Coast Section qualifier. Along the way, Dunkel logged frequent wins on both the league and tournament circuit, with his hard work and determination culminating in a second place medal at the league finals in the 160-pound weight class and all league distinction last winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.