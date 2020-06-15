For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Phillip Helfrick
Graduating senior Phillip Helfrick turned in a notable high school sports career in baseball and basketball, making his mark in both programs. Helfrick played a couple of varsity baseball seasons as an underclassman, excelling as a pitcher and utility player. He showed his versatility during the winter, where he was a big contributor in the Greyhounds’ run for a third straight league title last season.
Jasmyn Harrison
Senior Jasmyn Harrison logged a distinguished athletic career on the softball diamond, where she was a multi-year veteran for the Greyhounds. Harrison showed both ability and courage when she was thrust into the role of starting pitcher as a sophomore, helping to keep her team competitive each game. She was equally strong with a bat in her hands as a consistent hitter and run producer.
