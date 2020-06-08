For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Willem Ridder
Senior Willem Ridder made his mark on Greyhound basketball and swim teams in a distinguished athletic career at Healdsburg, making big contributions in both programs. On the basketball court, Ridder was a key member of back-to-back league championship teams. He was equally strong in the pool, where he was a consistent scorer as a member of the HHS swim team.
Skyler Christie
Graduating senior Skyler Christie logged a strong, four-year high school career on the HHS tennis team, recording frequent wins on the league circuit. A fierce competitor, Christie moved up the ladder to become one of the top singles players on a competitive team, going on to compete at the North Bay League tournament.
