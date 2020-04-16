For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Sophia Pickering
Senior Sophia Pickering was a multi-sport star in a standout athletic career at Healdsburg, excelling in tennis and basketball.
Pickering was a model of consistency and skill on the tennis court, quickly ascending to the No.1 spot in singles where she battled the top players in the North Bay League each season. She was equally strong on the varsity basketball court, contributing offensive production while establishing herself as one of her team’s best defenders.
Xzavier Vasquez
Graduating senior Xzavier Vasquez was a player every basketball coach would love to have, one that gives their all every time they step on the court. A four-year varsity mainstay at the guard position, Vasquez was a steady ball handler and scorer. His real talent was displayed on the defensive end, where he was a lock-down defender and a two-time North Bay League Defensive Player of the Year, helping the Greyhounds to three straight league titles.
