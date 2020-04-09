Kim Rodgers, Brian Garcia
For the next several weeks The Healdsburg Tribune will be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Healdsburg High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part one of an eight-part series.
Kim Rodgers
Senior Kim Rodgers never met a sport she didn’t like or excel at during a stellar multi-year career on varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams for the Greyhounds. A powerful outside hitter on the volleyball court, Rodgers was a perennial all-leaguer and a leader in most offensive categories. She was preparing to represent Healdsburg on “America’s Team,” a high school showcase tournament in Australia, before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
During the winter, Rodgers was just as strong on the basketball court as a two-year all-leaguer at the center position, finishing near the top of her teams in scoring and rebounding. She was instrumental in leading the Hounds to yearly trips to the postseason, highlighted by a North Bay League Redwood Division tourney title last February.
The versatile senior also spent three varsity seasons on the softball diamond, where she was a consistent hitter and infielder.
Brian Garcia
Brian Garcia enjoyed a multi-year varsity career on football, basketball and baseball teams during his time at Healdsburg, making big contributions for each program. A consistent offensive player on the gridiron, Garcia excelled at both the quarterback and running back positions. He was just as good on the other side of the ball as a hard-nosed defender and team-leading tackler.
Garcia spent his winters as a reserve guard for three varsity basketball seasons, helping the Hounds to league titles and yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs. He also excelled on the baseball diamond as a steady hitter and fielder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.