The Healdsburg Bulldogs youth football program will join forces with the neighboring Windsor Knights for the upcoming 2019 campaign, blending players on each team to ensure a successful season.
Declining numbers of participating athletes prompted representatives from each organization to work out a viable plan, eventually reaching a decision that would benefit both programs.
“We wanted to see how we could help each other, and I think we worked out a great plan for this season,” Bulldog’s President Kristen Garcia said. “The numbers were low across the entire league and we wanted to find a way to ensure that all kids would be able to play.”
Windsor and Healdsburg players will combine to fill out teams in five different divisions, including Might Mites, Junior Pee Wees, Pee Wees, Jr. Midgets and Midgets.
The added numbers for all teams will be essential in competing well in the North Bay Youth Football & Cheer League.
Although the teams will wear Knight’s uniforms and play most home games in Windsor, the schedule will call for one or two home games to be played at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park.
Registration still open
Although official practices are underway, sign-ups remain open for both football and cheer teams for the 2019 season. Interested kids are encouraged to contact Kristen Garcia at 707-548-1456 or Athletic Director Greg Koop at 707-623-4131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.