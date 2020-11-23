The Healdsburg Women's Golf Club (HWGC) held its annual tournaments simultaneously at Tayman Park in early November.
Due to COVID-19 and a shortened golf season the Club Championship and Fitch Mountain Cup tournaments normally played independently during the season were held together.
The Club Championship is awarded to the member player who has posted the lowest gross score in a minimum of two rounds during tournament play. The 2020 winner was Kay Robinson, with winning rounds of 80 and 80 each time for 36 holes. Val Cronin was runner-up with rounds of 81 and 85. For non-golfers par at Tayman is 70. These women turned in some very impressive scores.
The Fitch Mountain Cup is a "low net" tournament, which means the player's course handicap is deducted from the gross score. Winners in this category are first place winner Emmy Cleland, with second place awarded to Joan O'Connor. Although HWGC is ending the season we encourage players of any level to come out and play. Anyone interested, please contact Cindy Powers at lpowerswow@gmail.com check or at club's website at healdsburgwgc.memberplanet.com
HWGC would also like to thank Frank Johnson and Jordan Berby for being very accommodating and keeping the course in great shape.
