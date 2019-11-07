The North Bay League cross country schedule was among the many sports altered by the Kincade Fire and evacuations last week, forcing the Greyhounds to cancel their scheduled Oct. 30 league meet at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards with Maria Carrillo.
Later, league officials decided that all cross country meets canceled due to the fire would not be made up. Instead, teams in the NBL Oak Division will wrap up league competition at the NBL finals on Friday, Nov. 8 at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa at 2 p.m.
Hounds wrap up regular season
Picturesque Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards was the venue when the Greyhounds played host to visiting Montgomery in what proved to be the North Bay League regular season finale on Oct. 23.
Although the Vikings used their strength and depth to post a clean sweep in all team categories, the Hounds did boast some of the top individual performances of the afternoon.
While Montgomery narrowly defeated the Greyhounds in the varsity boys competition (24-33), Healdsburg had just two female runners in the girls race.
The event was contested just one day before the Kincade Fire swept through the Geyserville area, causing nearby evacuations and the closure of Highway 128.
Below are the complete results in each race from the meet on Oct. 23.
Varsity Boys: Montgomery 24, Healdsburg 33 (Oct. 23 at Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards, 3.1-miles)
1. Jack Vanden Heuvel (H) 19:36.5
2. Dillon Kiernan (M) 19:41.4
3. Kibreab Tesfamichael (M) 19:46.4
4. Hayden Dalsing (M) 20:13.2
5. Peter Trebilcock (H) 20:31.1
6. Jameson Dankowski (H) 20:32.0
7. Lucas Morthole (M) 20:34.7
8. Nathan Fifer (M) 21:07.6
9. Jonathan Lacefield (M) 21:19.8
10. Alex Cyphers (H) 21:29.0
11. Harrison Threlfall (H) 21:37.9
12. James Gesell (M) 21:49.6
13. Matthew Nielsen (H) 21:52.7
14. Luca Pastene (H) 21:56.7
15. Justin Hakola (M) 22:09.8
16. Erick Alcaraz-Parra (M) 22:55.4
17. Conroy Smith (H) 23:22.5
18. Owen Efram (H) 23:23.2
19. Erick Gutierrez (H) 24:31.0
Varsity Girls: Montgomery 15, Healdsburg Inc.
1. Mariah Briceno, (M) 21:32.3
2. Miriam Landau-Camarillo, (M) 25:28.1
3. Hope Martin (M) 27:10.4
4. Mya Jones (M) 28:07.6
5. Abbey Colvin (M) 28:07.8
6. Adeline Waterman (H) 29:39.1
8. Stephanie Hensley (H) 30:46.1
9. Julia Lusnia (M) 30:54.3
JV Boys: Montgomery 15, Healdsburg Inc.
1. Farrell-DeGuia (M) 22:30.8
2. Rami Nacouzi (M) 22:34.0
3. Tan Luong (M) 24:24.5
4. Dominic Duri (H) 24:46.1
5. Joshua Kasimov (M) 24:51.4
6. Phillip Naumann (M) 25:15.1
7. Jason Yepez-Ruiz (M) 25:19.3
8. Andrew Hagemann (M) 25:20.6
9. Owen Smith (H) 25:49.2
10. Loki Fuller (M) 26:16.5
11. Matthew Staples (M) 26:33.0
12. Henry Gomez (H) 27:56.0
13. Bryan Aguirre (M) 30:31.8
14. Scott Cargile (M) 33:20.5
15. Ben Howe (M) 40:50.4
16. Munt Murad (M) 44:04.4
