The Greyhounds wrapped up an abbreviated league cross country campaign at the North Bay Oak Division Championships on Nov. 8, a meet marked by ideal weather and record shattering performances.
Maria Carrillo turned the event into a personal highlight reel, sweeping both the varsity boys and girls races to secure the league title. In fact, the Pumas landed five runners in the top six for the boys, setting a meet record for the best collective team performance.
Held on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course in Santa Rosa, the HHS varsity boys were led by junior standout Jack Vanden Heuvel, crossing the finish line in seventh place overall with a blistering time of 15:41.
The varsity girls sent two runners to the starting line for Healdsburg, led by Stephanie Hensley’s 29th place finish.
Next up for the Running Dogs is the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School on Nov. 23.
Following are the complete results for Healdsburg runners at the NBL Championships.
North Bay League Oak Division Cross Country Championships
Varsity boys – Maria Carrillo 16, Santa Rosa 59, Piner 76, Ukiah 126, Healdsburg 133, Montgomery 141
Individual results (Healdsburg only)
7. Jack Vanden Heuvel, 15:41
27. Alex Cyphers, 17:53
29. Peter Trebilcock, 17:59
34. Jameson Dankowski, 18:40
36. Edgar Ortiz, 19:10
40. Harrison Threlfall, 19:37
41. Luca Pastene, 19:47
Varsity girls – Healdsburg sixth place (Incomplete team)
29. Stephanie Hensley, 23:54
33. Adeline Waterman, 25:30
Junior varsity boys – Healdsburg sixth place, 164
33. Matthew Nielsen, 19:27
48. Henry Waterman, 20:22
57. Owen Efram, 20:39
61. Owen Smith, 20:43
65. Erick Gutierrez, 21:07
73. Dominic Duri, 21:37
86. Jonah Dijoux, 22:58
92. Henry Gomez, 23:50
