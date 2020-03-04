Veteran coach Mark Domenichelli returns to lead program
Act two of the Mark Domenichelli baseball era is off and running for the Healdsburg High School Greyhounds, as the veteran P.E. teacher and coach returns for his second tour of duty.
The long-time skipper, who led the Hounds’ baseball program from 2000 to 2011 before going on to coaching stints at Windsor, Maria Carrillo and Cardinal Newman High Schools, heeded the call to action after former HHS coach Justin Herrguth was let go following a winless 2019 campaign.
“I came back (to the baseball program) because I have a lot of passion for the game and wanted to help the kids,” Domenichelli said. “I want these guys to believe in themselves and their teammates.”
Although most positions are still up for grabs, the list of varsity veterans by position are: junior all league catcher Hunter Irons; junior first basemen Kyler Moorehead and Tyler Gruner; senior second baseman/shortstop Connor Browning; junior second baseman/shortstop AJ Frost and sophomore second baseman/shortstop Dax Heaney; junior third basemen Cole Conley, Sam Norgrove and Brendon Whisenant.
The group of outfielders includes sophomores Conroy Smith and Matthew Rowland, juniors Owen Smith and Bobby Dawson and junior utility man Henry Gomez.
The stable of pitchers feature senior Browning and juniors Brilliant, Gruner, Brett Delfino and Conley.
The Healdsburg brain-trust has been pleased with the overall attitude and work ethic of the team so far.
“The kids have really bought in and have been incredible in the first couple of weeks,” Domenichelli noted. “I just tell them to have fun and play hard and the rest will take care of itself.”
The first order of business for Domenichelli was to assemble a coaching staff second to none, a group of baseball gurus that includes: bench coach Rich “Skip” Scramaglia, IF/hitting coach Scott Anderson, outfield coach Joe Simili and pitching coaches Jeff McCarthy and Chris Carter. Butch Beth and son Jared Beth will lead the JV squad, assisted by pitching coach Nick Giordano.
Hounds open season
Healdsburg has one game already under its belt, opening the 2020 campaign on Feb. 28 with an 11-4 loss at Analy.
Seeing mound action were Brilliant (3.2 IP, 5 hits, 5 ERs, 3 BBs, 1 K, LP), Browning (1.2 IP, 3 hits, 0 ERs, 2 BBs, 1 K), Gruner (.2 IP, 1 hit, 3 ERs, 5 BBs) and Moorehead (1 BB).
Leading hitters for the Hounds were Dawson (2 for 3, RBI), Moorehead (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Heaney (2 for 5, 2 runs), Irons (1 for 2, 2B, run), Frost (1 for 3, run) and Conroy Smith (1 for 3).
