A sage baseball man once said that the three most important aspects of the game were, “pitching, pitching and pitching.”
The varsity baseball Greyhounds had all three in abundance in their first full week of action, scoring successive wins over Sonoma Academy, Kelseyville and Justin Siena to push their record to 3-1.
Hurlers Henry Gomez, Cole Conley and Justice Brilliant were nothing short of sensational in starting roles, with defense and timely hitting doing the rest of the damage.
By any measure, the three victories represented a major step for the program after a winless 2019 season, setting the tone for an outstanding spring campaign.
“It was a great start to our season,” HHS coach Mark Domenichelli said. “This group plays hard and I really like the way they compete in games and at practice. The atmosphere has been remarkable and is fun to watch.”
At press time the Hounds were prepping for a March 10 home clash with St. Helena before kicking off the North Bay League schedule this Friday, March 13 at Piner (4 p.m.). Healdsburg will host Cloverdale in a non-league home tilt on Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. and will entertain Lower Lake on Wednesday, March 18 in a 4 p.m. varsity start. All home games are at Recreation Park.
Hounds take three
Healdsburg sent Henry Gomez to the hill in a March 3 date at Sonoma Academy and he responded with four innings of one hit ball while fanning six to claim his first varsity victory in an 8-2 win. Connor Browning tossed three stellar innings of relief, fanning eight of nine batters faced to earn the save. Top hitters included Owen Smith (1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI), Cole Conley (1 for 4, 2B, run), Sam Norgrove (1 for 1), Browning (1 for 3, RBI) and Kyle Moorehead (1 for 4, run, RBI).
Healdsburg traveled to Kelseyville the following day, with starting pitcher Coley Conley firing four plus innings of four-hit ball, yielding four earned runs and fanning four. The Hounds erased a one-run deficit with two runs in the sixth inning to score a 5-4 win. Also turning in strong mound performances were relievers justice Brilliant (2 IP, 1 hit, 1 K, save) and Brett Delfino (.2 IP, 2 hits, WP).
Pacing the bat attack were Hunter Irons (2 for 2, 2 3Bs, 3 runs, RBI), Conroy Smith (1 for 3) and Brilliant (1 for 3, RBI).
“The pitching was good but the defense was great,” Domenichelli said, citing outstanding plays by infielders Sam Norgrove and Kyler Morehead. “Matthew Rowland also threw out a runner trying to score in the bottom of the fourth helping to keep the game close.”
Healdsburg closed out a perfect week in Friday’s home opener against Justin Siena, riding a complete game, four-hit, nine-strikeout gem from starter Justice Brilliant en route to a 4-0 victory.
Irons led the hitting corps with a triple, while Norgrove continued to flash infield leather with a running, over-the-shoulder catch to bring the crowd to its feet.
“The boys played hard and with great energy,” Domenichelli noted. “The crowd was electric and it was great to see all the students and parents at the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.