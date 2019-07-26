Conditioning week for football begins next Monday, July 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and runs through Friday, Aug. 2. Practice in pads begins Monday, Aug. 5, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All football players need to have their physicals and be registered on AthleticClearance.com by Monday, Aug.5 to participate in practice. There is a link on the HHS Athletics webpage for registration, or parents can type in AthleticClearance.com in their browser.
Physicals can be completed by your own doctor or players can contact the Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa, 50 Montgomery Drive, 707-585-7780.
