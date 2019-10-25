The varsity football Greyhounds remain in pursuit of their first season victory this week, with their latest setback coming on Oct. 18 in a 55-6 road loss to El Molino.
Healdsburg (0-2, 0-8) will be back in the friendly confines when it plays host to Santa Rosa this Friday, Oct. 25 in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Recreation Park.
As in most of their games this season, the Greyhounds spotted the host Lions both size and experience, as El Molino capitalized on Healdsburg turnovers in racing to a 20-0 lead after one.
Healdsburg avoided the shutout in the second quarter when senior quarterback Brian Garcia hooked up with sophomore receiver Jacob Preciado on a scoring pass. The Lions led 41-6 at the half and powered to an eventual, 55-6 rout.
“We started off the game playing well both offensively and defensively but early turnovers caused a bit of a letdown,” HHS coach Dave Stine said. “We keep telling the kids, it's the little things that make a big difference and that winning is a process. We need to do a lot of the little things better to become the team we should be.”
The game was not without its highlights from a Hounds’ standpoint, getting good production from Garcia under center and receivers Preciado, Jose Nunez and Sebastian Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.