Anne Friedemann wowed everyone at the recent 2019 Healdsburg Women’s Golf Club Championship Tournament at Tayman Park, firing a 79 in her final round to capture the title. Val Cronin, always a contender, was runner-up.
The tournament format included three rounds, with the best score from each player used to determine the winners.
Other winners in their respective flights were Dee Whitehall, Julie Conklin, Peggy Decker, Carol Manley, Joyce Jensch and Joan O’Connor.
The club continues to play until Thanksgiving. Anyone interested in joining please contact Ann Turek by email at at.turek1@gmail.com or stop by Tayman Park Golf course for an application.
The HWGC meets Thursday mornings at Tayman and encourages all women interested in joining. The 2020 membership drive, headed by Christine Welty, is in full swing. Welty can be reached at cbwelty45@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.