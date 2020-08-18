2019 grad competing for Oregon State in cross country, track
Healdsburg High School graduate Gabrielle Peterson hasn’t skipped a beat since graduating in 2019, she simply changed her zip code.
One of the top runners in school history, Peterson cemented her place in HHS running lore by winning an individual state cross country title and earning a pair of medals at the State Track & Field Championships.
The talented distance runner continued her success with a strong freshman season at Oregon State last fall before having her spring track season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely not how I imagined freshman year ending,” Peterson reflected from her home in Corvallis. “But it was the right decision given the circumstances.”
Since the spring Peterson has put in an average of 67-70 running miles each week to stay fit while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
“I’ve been establishing a good running base while mixing in a lot of tempo, mile repeats, progression and sustained workouts,” she said. “We can’t train in big groups right now but fortunately I’m in a sport where I can do a lot on my own,”
The Pac 12 has already postponed the cross country season until January but the Beavers have been given the go-ahead to start training as a team on Sept. 9.
A sociology major with an emphasis on crime and justice, the Healdsburg native will start the fall semester at Oregon State with a class schedule that calls for about 90% distance learning.
As for her athletic goals, Peterson has set attainable goals that are both modest and attainable.
“I just want to continue to grow athletically and get stronger,” she said, before adding, “I’d like to be competitive in my conference and help my team do well.”
