The Lady Greyhounds made their presence felt at the North Bay League Redwood Division Tennis Championships on Nov. 7 and 8, an event pushed back a week due to the Kincade Fire and evacuations.
The two-day tournament was held at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa and featured both singles and doubles tournaments running simultaneously.
Representing Healdsburg in the singles competition were Sophia Pickering, Skyler Christie and Isabel Pacheco.
Pickering drew a first-round bye while Pacheco advanced with a win over Dulce Onofre of El Molino (6-0, 7-5). Christie fell to Trix Holstine of Ukiah (7-5, 6-4). In the second round action, Pacheco fell to eventual tournament champion Julie Phan of Rancho Cotate (6-0, 6-0) while Pickering scored a win over Lia Xerogeanes of Ukiah (6-4, 6-2). Pickering was eliminated in the semifinals to Ukiah’s Emma Dolan (6-1, 6-3).
The strong showing earned Pickering a spot in the upcoming North Coast Section Invitational Tournament in Napa on Nov. 18.
Healdsburg was also ably represented by the doubles teams of Angela Alden-Barbara Porcayo, which fell in the first round to Sarah Bedoka-Jalissa Aker of Rancho Cotate (6-3, 6-1) and Alondra Ruiz-Smantha Onate, which lost to eventual champion Abigail Appleton-Emmy Avila of Rancho Cotate (7-6, 6-2).
The NBL tourney signaled the end of a strong league season for the Greyhounds, a team that was competitive in every match.
“We had 31 players this season which I hope has something to do with the way Scott Johnson (co-coach) and I are running the program,” HHS coach Val Cronin said. “No matter what level, we want kids to come out and learn the great game of tennis.”
