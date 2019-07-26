On July 11 Windsor Golf Club hosted both divisions of the North Bay Junior Golf League. Starting with a 1 p.m. shotgun there were 70 juniors, ages 8 to 17 playing in the team tournament. At 4 p.m. 46 juniors played an additional nine holes in the individual portion of the NBJGL.
In the Oak Division, Windsor 2 won the team event with a score of 116, followed by Santa Rosa Country Club with 117 and Petaluma CC with 118. Foxtail and Northwood clubs also played in the team event.
Low team score was turned in by Ben Marquard and Cambron Nevill from Santa Rosa with a 33. Low team score for Windsor 2 was turned in by Isais Mendoza and Marco Palacios with a 36. Other team scores from Windsor: Roisin Averill and Preston Woolman (42), Patrick Logue and Sam Wright (46), Barry Liu and Ben Sutherland (38), Bennett Black and Gavin Curran (41), Xavier Surgeon and Colin Brennan (55).
Petaluma has won 3 of the 4 tournaments and remains in control of first place. Windsor 2 and Santa Rosa CC are tied for second place with one event remaining. The final event of the season will be on July 23 (after press time) at Foxtail Golf Club.
Low individual score was posted by George Marzo from Petaluma with a 37, who eagled the par five at hole 17. Mendoza turned in the low individual score for Windsor with a 44.
In the Redwood Division Windsor 1 team finished in third place with a score of 119. Bennett Valley finished in first place with a team score of 103 followed by Oakmont with 111. Fountaingrove and Healdsburg also played in the team tournament. Turning in the low team score of the tournament was Griffin Quan and Shea Lee with a 32.
Low team score for Windsor 1 was turned in by Kadin Jones and Grant Wilhelm with a 37. Other team scores for Windsor: Nick Savano and Dillon Stefani (40), Alex Barragan (42 playing as single), JJ Scott and Jackson Calegari (43).
Through four events Bennett Valley is in first place with 18 points followed by Oakmont with 16 points and Windsor 1 with 14 points. The final event of the season will be on July 24 (after press time) at Bennett Valley Golf Course.
For Healdsburg Kellen Collins and Ryan Wilson had the low team score with a 39. Other team scores from Healdsburg: Ben Wilson and Marco Luci (43), Keely Collins and Tehya Mitchell (55), Adelaide Saunders and Lala Luci (62). Healdsburg has been playing great golf in this competitive division, led by pro Amanda Beeler.
Low individual scores for the tournament came from Collins, Kyler Thurston (Bennett Valley) and Quan (Bennett Valley), all with a score of 37. Low individual score from Windsor 1 was turned in by Stefani, Barragan and Savano, all with a 44. Other individual scores from Windsor: Wilhelm (46), Jones (48), Calegari (50) and Scott (56).
Keely Collins from Healdsburg posted a 55; she is currently ranked third among the NBJGL girls.
On July 15, Fountaingrove hosted the Redwood Division, and once again, Bennett Valley came in first with Oakmont and Windsor 1 coming in second and third. The low team score was turned in by Gabby Sinatra and Will Clementi from Oakmont with a 35. Low team score for Windsor 1 was turned in by Will Hoff and Calegari with 39. Savano and Logue shot 42, Schettler and Barragan shot 43 and Wilhelm and Stefani shot 47.
Low individual score for Windsor 1 was posted by Calegari with a 48.
The NBJGL team playoffs will start on July 30 with the top two teams from each division. The individual matches will start on Aug. 10. Location and time for each to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.