The varsity football Greyhounds enjoyed a much anticipated return to the friendly confines on Friday against Justin Siena, falling to the Braves, 27-0.
Despite the setback, local fans were treated to the return of varsity football after a one-year hiatus, making for a festive atmosphere at Recreation Park.
The setback pushed Healdsburg’s early season record to 0-2, but represented a marked improvement over the 61-0 shellacking to the same team last year.
“We had some critical turnovers in the first quarter that led directly to touchdowns, so the score may have looked worse than it was,” HHS assistant coach Dave Stine said. “The big thing was our defense played really well.”
The Hounds will be back in action this Friday, Sept. 6 when they visit North Bay rival Cloverdale in a 7:30 p.m. varsity kickoff.
Both teams enter this week’s contest looking for their first win, with the Eagles (0-2) dropping a 28-7 ballgame to St. Vincent in their last outing.
“We need to get our offensive line playing well so we can sustain drives and keep our defense off the field,” Stine noted. “If we can move the ball early against Cloverdale, it should be a pretty good game.”
Hounds fall to Braves
Healdsburg got behind the eight-ball early on Friday, coughing up a pair of turnovers. The Braves were happy to oblige, using a short field to open up a 20-0 first quarter lead. The Greyhounds trailed 27-0 at the half.
The Hounds’ defense dug in after intermission, keeping the visitors off the board the rest of the way en route to a 27-0 loss.
Hounds quarterback Coley Conley finished up with six completions on 27 pass attempts for 65 yards. Receiver Jacob Preciado had two catches for 28 yards.
Outstanding defensive efforts were turned in by ends Emilio Medina (12 tackles, 2 sacks) and Chris Dow, and linebackers Brian Garcia (16 tackles, forced fumble), Lucas Cordona and Cody Dugan.
