Healdsburg achieves four-peat with hard fought victory
The varsity basketball Greyhounds made history on Saturday at the 71st annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament, slipping past Clear Lake in an overtime championship thriller, 54-48.
The victory was the fourth straight REIBT title for Healdsburg.
“None of the previous ones were as tough as this one,” HHS coach Yasha Mokaram said. “I’m very proud of our players for figuring out how to win against a good team on a night when we didn’t have our best focus. We were able to use effort and grit to get a win.”
The road to the 2019 REIBT championship began with an off night in a 61-49 win over Kelseyville in the Dec. 11 opener.
“We came out a bit flat and it was tough for us to match Kelseyville’s effort,” Mokaram noted. “I thought defensively we were too casual and allowed them to do what they wanted, and we did not dictate the pace and tempo of the game.”
Junior Dylan Hayman led the attack with 17 points and seven rebounds.
Healdsburg squared off with Middletown in Friday’s semifinal, this time bringing their “A” game in cruising to a 69-22 romp. Hayman erupted for a team-best 30 points and added 12 rebounds.
“We brought the right energy to the game against Middletown,” Mokaram said. “Dylan dominated the game and helped us control tempo, as we dictated the game both offensively and defensively.”
Saturday’s battle with Clear Lake proved a mental and physical test for the Hounds, as they struggled to match the Cardinal’s intensity.
“They kept us off rhythm all night and it was hard for us to get into a groove on both sides of the ball,” Mokaram said. “Their aggressive zone defense made our offense feel stagnant, and their offensive sets and execution didn’t allow us to get multiple defensive stops in a row.”
In the end, the Greyhounds displayed their heart and grit in emerging in overtime, 54-48.
Hayman locked up the REIBT MVP award with a game-high 27 points. Also earning all-tourney honors was senior guard Xzavier Vasquez.
“Dylan and Xzavier have been integral parts of the past three championships,” Mokaram reflected.
Scheduling Notes
The Greyhounds (7-1) will resume pre-league action on Dec. 19 against visiting Piner (7:30 p.m.) and visit Santa Rosa on Saturday, Dec. 21 in a 7 p.m. tip-off.
