A successful winter sports campaign was validated for some 18 Healdsburg High School athletes, garnering recognition in basketball, soccer and wrestling as voted on by North Bay League coaches.
Girls basketball
Senior guard Hannah Webb headed the list of all leaguers in NBL Redwood Division girls basketball, landing on the first team squad. Second team honors went to freshman forward Itzel Ortiz. Senior forward Aleah Molina and junior forward Sophia Pickering were named to the honorable mention squad.
Boys basketball
Junior guard Dylan Hayman was named the Most Valuable Player in the Redwood Division, while senior guard Xzavier Vasquez was voted first team all league and Defensive Player of the Year. Senior guard Dewey Widick garnered second team honors while sophomore center Graham McDonald landed on the honorable mention squad. Head coach Yasha Mokaram was named the Coach of the Year.
Girls soccer
Junior Fiona Affronti and freshman Viola Santana were first team selections in NBL Redwood Division soccer. Second team honorees are juniors Claire Conard and Emily Rosillo. Honorable mention honors went to senior Ava Hernandez-Rosillo.
Boys soccer
Senior Juan Avalos was named to the first team NBL squad in the Oak Division. Junior Juan Pablo Patino landed on the NBL second team.
Wrestling
Senior 160-pound wrestler Dillon Dunkel was named to the NBL first team for the Hounds, while 152-pound senior Kevin Trebilcock and 170-pound sophomore Jesus Anguiano earned second team honors. In addition, 132-pound junior Dalton Ortiz landed on the honorable mention team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.