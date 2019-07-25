We may be three months away from the start of the high school basketball season, but don’t tell that to the Lady Greyhounds.
Under head coach Steve Zichichi, Healdsburg posted a solid 15-11 campaign last winter, including a third place finish in the inaugural North Bay League Redwood Division and a trip to the NBL playoffs.
The ladies have used that success as a motivational tool during the off-season, maintaining momentum with an ambitious summer workout program that figures to have them primed and ready by November.
“The girls have had a good summer, practicing twice a day and recently playing in the 28 team Novato tournament,” Zichichi reported. “We return our entire squad and should field a much stronger team due to all of the girls having more experience, in addition to three promising newcomers.”
The Hounds fielded the youngest varsity team in the NBL last season, paying their dues but competing well against many of the top programs in the North Bay.
With another year of experience under their belts, senior all league veterans Hannah Webb, Aleah Molina and Sophia Pickering should be even better this year. Other key veteran returnees are senior center Kim Rodgers and sophomores Emily Dunkel and Katy Conrad.
Promising newcomers to the varsity squad are freshmen Itzel Ortiz, Maddie Wagner and Gianna Parmenter.
“Itzel and Maddie have been very impressive as incoming freshmen and they haven’t been intimidated by the speed and physicality of varsity basketball and both will play significant minutes this year,” Zichichi noted “Emily and Katy have also had good summers and will challenge for a starting role.”
Good showing in Novato
The Lady Hounds played arguably their best ball of the summer at the recent Novato Tournament, bouncing back from an opening round loss with double-digit victories over San Rafael, Drake and Justin Siena.
Healdsburg battled a tough Branson in the Consolation final before a last second shot rimmed out to fall by two points. Webb and Rodgers each earned all tournament honors.
The Lady Hounds will finish up summer action at a tournament hosted by Calistoga High School on July 27 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.