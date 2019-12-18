Goals have been a rare commodity for the Greyhounds in the early stages of the winter soccer season, as they retool with one of the youngest teams in the area.
That trend continued this week in successive losses to Petaluma (2-0), El Molino (3-0) and Analy (5-0).
Further complicating matters is a rash of injuries that have plagued the team this month, most notably losing seniors Miguel Gonzalez (knee) and Alonzo Cano (ankle) for several weeks.
“We need to get our players back from injuries,” HHS coach Herbert Lemus reported. “The competition in league play ahead of us is strong and our young players need to mature quickly and we need to stay healthy. That's our ticket if we expect ourselves to compete.”
The Greyhounds opened their latest stretch on Dec. 10 against visiting Petaluma, spotting the Trojans a goal late in the first period to trail, 1-0 at the half. The visitors added another insurance goal late in the game in cruising to a 2-0 win.
“Overall, we couldn’t match up with the Petaluma physicality,” Lemus noted. “Unfortunately, we suffered a couple of injuries in the process.”
The Hounds traveled to El Molino on Dec. 13, again spotting their opponent a 2-0 halftime lead. The Lions added a goal midway through the second period to notch an eventual, 3-0 victory.
Healdsburg wrapped up a busy week at home on Saturday against Analy, fielding a team of just 13 players.
The Tigers exploited the advantage, taking a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a 5-0 win.
”Even though Analy had a 2-0 lead at the half, we felt like we could still make a push,” Lemus said. “But when they scored their third goal in the 16th minute of the second half, we just decided to move the lines trying to overcome the deficit. “When you do that you leave yourself vulnerable in the back field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.