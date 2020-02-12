League meet moves to Analy on Friday, Feb. 14
The postseason has arrived for Healdsburg High School wrestlers, looking to put an exclamation point on their season this Friday, Feb. 14 at the North Bay League Championships.
This year’s league tournament moves to Analy High School in Sebastopol, where most competing athletes will be gunning for a top-five finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the North Coast Section tourney on Feb. 21 and 22 at James Logan High School in Union City.
“If we get healthy and have a good day I think there’s a fair chance we could qualify every one of the nine athletes that we expect to compete at the NBL Championships,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier predicted.
Healdsburg is coming off a busy stretch on the mat, beginning on Feb. 5 in the NBL dual meet finale at Cardinal Newman. Although both teams were missing numerous athletes due to illness and injury, the Greyhounds did just enough to emerge with a 36-30 victory. The win gave Healdsburg a final NBL meet record of 2-3, qualifying the team to the North Coast Section Division 3 Duals Tournament on Feb. 8 at Rancho Cotate. The Hounds did well at the Duals tourney in matches that were contested, but they gave up too many points to forfeits due to holes in their lineup.
“This is an event that we expect to do well in each year, but our lack of athletes in matches against full teams was just too much to overcome,” Weidemier reported.
A case in point was Healdsburg’s first duals match against Clear Lake, where it outscored the Cardinals, 27-12 in matches contested but ended in a 53-27 team loss. The Greyhounds defeated a small McKinleyville squad, 42-24 in their second match, advancing to face Justin Siena in the consolation semifinals. The Braves used a full lineup to post a 55-18 win.
Leading the way at the NCS Duals tourney were junior Logan Vallery (128 pound), senior Kevin Trebilcock (154 pounds) and sophomore Jesus Anguiano (162 pounds), with each logging a 3-0 record with three pins. Logging a 2-1 record at the meet were juniors Dalton Ortiz (134 pounds) and Jesse Graves (222 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.