Healdsburg to host St. Vincent this Friday in pre-league finale
The varsity football Greyhounds remain in search of their first season win this week, coming out on the short end of a 21-6 score at San Rafael on Sept. 20.
The loss dropped Healdsburg to 0-5 as it heads into the pre-league finale this Friday, Sept. 27 against visiting St. Vincent. Varsity kickoff at Recreation Park is 7 p.m.
The Mustangs (4-1) should pose a formidable challenge for Healdsburg following a 55-0 rout over Burton on Friday.
Hounds come up short
The Sept. 20 visit to San Rafael was another game of lost opportunities, as the Hounds missed on a couple of key scoring chances as the Bulldogs took a 6-0 lead at the half.
“Our receiver had beaten a San Rafael defensive back on a long pass that sailed just over his head as he misjudged it and slowed down,” HHS coach Dave Stine said. “Had he caught it, it would have been a TD. Minutes later our linebacker (Diego Mandujano) picked off a pass at our 33 yard line and ran it back, only to be tackled at the 25 as time expired in the first half.”
It remained a one possession game until midway in the third period when a Bulldogs’ touchdown and a successful two-point conversion put them up 14-0 at the end of three.
The Hounds clawed back in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Cole Conley hooked up with receiver Jacob Preciado on a 45-yard scoring strike. The point after attempt failed and Healdsburg trailed 14-6.
The Bulldogs iced the game late in the fourth quarter when a breakdown in the Hounds’ secondary resulted in a touchdown, as San Rafael hung on for a 21-6 victory.
“Our defense played well most of the game and came up with three goal line stands,” Stine noted, citing two interceptions by Jose Nunez and one from Mandujano. “The offense turned the ball over twice, once on a fumble and once on an interception.”
(0) comments
