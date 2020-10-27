The Healdsburg Little League is in need of volunteers for the 2021 baseball season. Little League cannot exist without volunteers on the board helping organize each and every part of the league. The board handles player sign-ups, selects coaches, finds sponsors, schedules umpires and snack shack workers, oversees field maintenance and upgrades, and makes sure that our major events like Opening Day are fun for all involved.
Those that have special talents, or most importantly the time to volunteer, consider volunteering to help make Healdsburg Little League even better for 2021.
This year the HLL is looking to fill the roles of President, Vice President (baseball), Umpire-in-Chief, Coaching Coordinator and more. For a description of these roles, please see: roles and responsibilities of local board members.
Board members will be elected during the annual general meeting of members on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in more information or on serving on the board, please contact league president Matt Jenkins at mttjnkns@me.com or contact any of the 2020 season board members.
