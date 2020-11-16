Hounds baseball standout signs with Upper Iowa University
Years of hard work and dedication have paid off for Healdsburg High School senior baseball star Hunter Irons, signing a letter of intent to attend Upper Iowa University on an athletic scholarship.
Irons made it official in an emotional signing ceremony on Saturday at Recreation Park in front of family, friends and coaches, acknowledging everyone in attendance.
“A lot of people have helped me get to where I am today and I want to thank them all,” he said, before turning to Will and Brigid Irons. “I couldn’t have done it without my parents, who were always there and drove me to practice everyday.”
Iron’s success on the baseball diamond was not born from natural talent alone, putting in long hours during the off-season playing summer and fall ball and working on all aspects of the game.
A first-team all-league selection his freshman and sophomore year, the talented Irons was widely regarded as one of the top catchers in the North Bay League before his junior season ended after five games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hunter is a five tool player and the best throwing catcher I’ve ever coached,” veteran HHS varsity coach Mark Domenichelli said. “Not only are they getting a great player, they’re getting an even better person.”
Upper Iowa University is located in the town of Fayette, near the Iowa-Minnesota border, a perfect spot for an avid outdoorsman and someone that plans to major in wildlife conservation.
“I’m really into hunting and fishing so the location is a perfect fit for me,” Irons said.
Though so much is up in the air with regard to his upcoming senior baseball campaign, the soft spoken catcher just wants to get back on the field.
“We’ve got nine returning seniors so I hope we can start fast like we did last season,” he said. “I’d like to see the program improve and leave it in better shape than when I started.”
