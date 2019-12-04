Boys Basketball:
Healdsburg 53
Windsor 44
Windsor lost at home on Nov. 30.
Healdsburg won at Windsor on Nov. 30
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get an online subscription for only $5 a month. This renews automatically, and we will charge your card monthly until you tell us to stop. This subscription gives you full access to Sonoma West Times & News, The Healdsburg Tribune, The Windsor Times & the Cloverdale Reveille.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|$5 Monthly access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|$60 a year access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Your print subscription also gets you full access to the website. Enter your subscriber number (It's on the mailing label on your newspaper - top right corner, second number from the top.) and your LAST NAME in ALL CAPS.
Visit our other papers:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When most buyers are in the market for a new home they may be looking for something special – even if it’s something that may not be particularly out of the ordinary, like a wine cellar or swimming pool.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.