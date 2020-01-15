Friedemann receives Kennedy Award for most improved player
Anne Friedemann received the Kennedy Award for the Most Improved Player for the Healdsburg Women’s Golf Club for the 2019 season. The award is determined by a formula that calculates the player’s handicap as of Jan. 1 and the improvement during the course of the season’s play. The lower the handicap the more difficult it is to lower it further.
In September Friedemann captured HWGC Championship, lowering her handicap from 17.8 to 14.9 — a 2.9-point improvement. Rounding out the top five spots were second place finisher Carol Manley; third place finisher Fitch Mountain Cup Champion and Hole-in-one recipient Dee Whitehall; fourth place finisher Sally Weber; and always in the top five, Val Cronin.
The award was presented by the Handicap Chairperson Judy Somers at the end of the year holiday luncheon. Somers has dutifully kept track of all posted scores of weekly play dates and is responsible for helping member’s maintain their respective handicaps. During the presentation, a shout-out was given to Nancy LeClaire who over the course of seven months was able to lower her handicap by 13 points. LeClaire joined HWGC during the 2019 season and was not able to qualify for the award. Although the season has ended, HWGC starts back up at Tayman Park in May 2020 with Thursday morning play. Anyone interested in joining should contact Carmen Puccinelli at carmen.pucci@gmail.com.
