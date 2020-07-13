The Healdsburg Women's Golf Club (HWGC) is continuing to enjoy Thursday play dates at Tayman Park. With the presence of COVID-19, club members are playing recreational golf without tournaments and fundraisers. The HWGC is a thriving women's golf club. The club has been active since the 1930’s.
The golfing year generally runs from April through November. The current membership is about 60 members, with 15-20 playing on any given Thursday. The HWGC welcomes players of all levels, including beginners to long-time players.
The club would like to thank Frank Johnson, Jordan Berby and the pro shop staff for accommodating the Thursday schedule. Check out the club website at healdsburgwgc.memberplanet.com for more information and an application to join.
