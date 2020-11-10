The Healdsburg Women's Golf Club (HWGC) had four members participate along with 32 other teams from Northern California in a "Team Play" tournament, an annual two-day event.
Each year it takes place at a different course; this year it was held at Hiddenbrooke and Blue Rock Springs West golf courses in Vallejo. Team Healdsburg included Val Cronin, Dee Whitehall, Diane Stern and Anne Friedemann.
Out of the 32 participating teams, HWCG placed 14th with a score of eight-under-par. The winning club from Monarch Bay carded a score of 26-under-par, while Windsor's team placed an impressive 24 under to place second.
Although HWGC's official season will be ending on Nov. 30, female golfers of any skill level are encouraged to join and to continue to play. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, golf has quickly become a very attractive outdoor activity. Social distancing on the course is possible and masks are only required in the pro shop when checking in. Anyone interested, please contact Cindy Powers at lpowerswow@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.