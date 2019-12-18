The HHS wrestling team ventured north to Cloverdale for a dual meet with the Eagles on Dec. 11, an event that was equal parts athletic and historic.
It was the first wrestling meet in more than two decades for Cloverdale, which reinstated its program this year.
“Congratulations to Cloverdale, it was a pleasure to compete with them in their home gym,” HHS coach Scott Weidemier said. “It was fun to renew that friendly rivalry and we want to thank them for the hospitality.”
Once on the mat the Greyhounds took care of business, recording an impressive 53-18 team win.
Healdsburg was back on the mat two days later in a dual meet at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, easily dispatching the host Pirates in a 53-6 win.
“The kids performed well and showed good improvement (always stuff to work on though) and it helped us come away with a 53-6 win,” Weidemier noted. “I’m proud of the kids for the work they’ve put in.”
Finally on Saturday, the Hounds sent a small contingent to the San Marin Green & Gold Tournament in Novato. Medalists were Kevin Trebilcock (fourth place, 152 pounds), Dillon Dunkel (fifth place, 160 pounds) and Logan Vallery (fifth place, 126 pounds).
Drew Esquivel Tourney on tap
One of the biggest local wrestling events will take place next Friday and Saturday (Dec. 20-21) when Healdsburg hosts the annual Drew Esquivel Memorial Duals Wrestling Tournament. The weekend will include a JV tournament on Friday, Dec. 20 followed by the varsity duals tourney on Saturday.
As always, the tournament depends on volunteers to man the scoring tables, snack bar, etc. Anyone wishing to help out can contact HHS coach Scott Weidemier or just show up the day of the meet.
Below are the complete results from the Dec. 11 dual meet at Cloverdale.
Healdsburg 53, Cloverdale 18 (Dec. 11 at Cloverdale
106: Double Forfeit
113: Cameron Pippi (H) over Ryan Moffett (C) (fall 5:27)
120: Kagen Jones (C) over Elias Flores (H) (fall 2:33)
126: Anthony Francis (H) over (C) (forfeit)
132: Logan Vallery (H) over Ayal Fichtelberg (C) (fall 1:14)
138: Aidan Bernard (H) over David Alvarez (C) (fall 0:40)
145: Saul Miguel (H) over (C) (forfeit)
152: Kevin Trebilcock (H) over (C) (forfeit)
160: Dillon Dunkel (H) over (C) (forfeit)
170: Jesus Anguiano (H) over (C) (forfeit)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Jose Hernandez (C) over (H) (forfeit)
220: Jesse Graves (H) over Brian Richards (C) (fall 1:34)
285: PJ King (C) over (H) (forfeit)
(Healdsburg, unsportsmanlike deduction -1.0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.