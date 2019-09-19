Throughout the fall season the Tribune will publish highlights of Healdsburg youth soccer matches whenever possible, as written by league officials.
Healdsburg Youth Soccer teams posted an overall (8-4) record this weekend and showed outstanding character playing tough games under the scorching sun on Saturday, under the bright lights at Healdsburg High School on Saturday night, and then playing on short rest with more games on Sunday.
Under 12 girls
The White Tigers were victorious in both matches this weekend to move to 3-0 for the season.
On Saturday, the girls battled against the heat and a strong side from Windsor. Behind tremendous goalie play from Elizabeth Aleman and Emmy Reasoner, the White Tigers held their opponent scoreless.
Grace Dijoux, Eliana Flores, Olivia Saini, and Ava McGinty all contributed goals to seal the win.
They took the pitch again on less than 24 hours rest to compete against the Cloverdale Diablas. Cloverdale took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but the White Tigers fought back ferociously in the second half. Stevie Mitchell and Gianna Garcia anchored the defense to keep the Diablas off the board again, while Olivia Saini and Eliana Flores both scored goals in the final 10 minutes to steal the victory.
Coach Christina Valencia’s Healdsburg Mushus kicked off their season this weekend, also winning matches on Saturday and Sunday.
The Mushus got off to a fast start, winning their match on Saturday 6-0. Vanessa Castro scored four goals and Jacqueline Threlfall and Anette Dehesa both added goals as well.
Under 12 boys
Coach Silvestre Castro’s squad continued their scoring barrage and staunch defense holding their opponent from Windsor scoreless on Saturday. Joel Butler (3), Silvestre Castro (3) and Mason Radelfinger (1), Jared Ortiz (1), and Harlan Reed (1) all contributed goals in the winning effort.
In the first Healdsburg vs. Healdsburg match of the season, Coach Silvestre’s team squared off with the Healdsburg Black Bears on Sunday. Pedro Piñon, Henry Smith, Silvestre Castro and Raziel Saravia all scored for the victorious side in the 5-1. John Henry Pittenger scored the lone goal for the Black Bears, and Jesus Zendejas-Luna, Martin Vazquez and Daydrien Mendoza turned in tremendous efforts at midfield against the cross-town opponents.
The Black Bears also fell 4-3 to the Windsor Bitcoins this weekend. Cayson Hagen and John Henry Pittenger contributed goals. Tyler Velasquez and Tyler Fredson made saves between the posts, and Cameron Mckenzie and Kyle Fredson played tenacious defense.
The Healdsburg Diablos lost a tough match this weekend. Xavier Gonzalez scored in the losing effort. Diego Flores and Adrian Gutierrez made some great stops in the net.
Under 14 girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils fell 3-1 in their home opener versus the Windsor Poison Ivy. Maddie Munselle found the back of the net for the home team and several players had shots off the goal posts in this close game. Munselle, Tehya Mitchell, and Juliette Weiss all split time at goalie.
Under 14 boys
Healdsburg Liverpool won 7-0 in Windsor. Jairo Mendoza and Anthony Guzman scored two goals apiece while Scott Eamonn, Julian Johannsen and Gabriel Ramirez rounded out the scoring for the Healdsburg side.
Jesus Fausto's team won its home opener with eight different players scoring against their Cloverdale opponents. This was the first game under the lights at Healdsburg High's home field.
