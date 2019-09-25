Throughout the fall season the Tribune will publish highlights of Healdsburg youth soccer matches whenever possible, as written by league officials.
It was another outstanding week for Healdsburg youth soccer, local teams posting a perfect, 7-0 record this weekend, bringing the season total to 20-5.
Under 12 Girls
Christina Valencia's Healdsburg Mushus won 3-1 away in Windsor behind a hat trick by Vanessa Castro. Kyara Ruiz and Dasia Godoy split time at goal in the winning effort.
The White Tigers did not have a match this weekend.
Under 12 Boys
The Healdsburg Black Bears defeated the Windsor Inferno Pandas 4-1. Goals were scored by Martin Vazquez (2), John Henry Pittenger and Tyler Velasquez. Outstanding offensive performances by Leif Warnelius-Miller and Jesus Zendejas-Luna. Solid defensive wall included Octavio Duran, Cameron McKenzie, Ruben Ruiz and Evan Behrens. Aggressive goal keeping by Tyler Velasquez and Kyle Fredson.
Coach Edgar Gonzales’ Healdsburg Diablos rebounded from last weekend with a strong offensive performance to deliver a 9-3 victory. Xavier Gonzalez scored twice, as did teammates Abran Gonzalez and Otto Stuhlmuller. Miguel Gonzales found the back of the new three times. Diego Flores and Adrian Gutierrez split time at goal keeper.
Coach Silvestre Castro’s side remains perfect this season after securing a 6-2 win versus their opponent from Windsor. Four members of the team scored: Silvestre (3), Henry (1), Edwin (1), and Raziel (1). Vincent Garcia contributed some truly amazing play in defense.
Under 14 Girls
The Healdsburg Red Devils got in the win column with a 2-1 victory in Cloverdale against The Rebels. After falling behind 0-1 the Red Devils rallied with Ashley Behrens netting the game winner with 2 minutes remaining in the game. Charley Gordon assisted on the final goal. Emma Hernandez played superbly between the posts.
Under 14 Boys
Healdsburg U14 Liverpool were victorious in their first game under the lights at Healdsburg High School against their Windsor opponents. Several players found the back of the net including Carter Cyphers and Gabriel Ramirez. Also scoring was Jermey Gonzales, who had a strong performance in the midfield. Leo Kluse had a great game in goal.
Healdsburg U14 Germany won their second straight match playing away at Windsor. A balanced scoring attack underscored the victory with two goals apiece from Brandon Hausman, Jeremiah Tinsley, Max Morris, and Giovani Lopez. Also scoring for the Healdsburg squad were Jesus Fausto, Peter Chen, Flavio Fuhrer and Saul Rivas.
