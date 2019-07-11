The Justin Herrguth coaching era is over at Healdsburg High School after school administrators recently informed him that he will not be returning as head baseball coach after six seasons.
The news comes on the heels of a tough 2019 spring campaign that included some player dissention and a 0-24 win-loss record.
A longtime coach and supporter in the Healdsburg Little League before going on to coach at Sonoma Academy and HHS, Herrguth has been a central figure in promoting youth baseball locally for the past decade, while fostering a working relationship between the HLL and high school.
Herrguth’s tenure has not been without its controversy, most notably after being fired and reinstated following the 2018 season after a groundswell of local protest and support. However, the popular coach could not survive a winless 2019 season.
“In reflecting on my time as the HHS baseball coach I can’t help but smile and be proud of what our student athletes have accomplished during our tenure, on and off the field,” Herrguth said in an email to Greyhound players and parents. “Thank you to all our student/athletes over our six years for your inspiration, your work ethic, ability to be a good teammate, what you’ve taught the coaching staff and your willingness to learn about grit.”
The baseball coaching vacancy has been posted internally and if no candidates come forward, the position will be offered to outside applicants.
“Coach Herrguth has put in six years of hard work and we appreciate the time and effort he’s given to the baseball program,” HHS Athletic Director Brian Osborn said. “We wish him well in his future coaching career.”
